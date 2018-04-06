Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 3,309 Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $20,317.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,930 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,697.90.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,208.86.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $18,554.55.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,723 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60.

On Thursday, February 8th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,889 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,085.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,056. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $319.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. Technology Investment Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Technology Investment Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

