Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Focus Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their focus stock rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$43.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.71.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.93. 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.27 and a 1-year high of C$38.66.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

