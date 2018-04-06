Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Given a $6.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TGEN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. analysts expect that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tecogen stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecogen Inc (NASDAQ:TGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 352,617 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Tecogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand.

