Reviewing Tegna (TGNA) & WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tegna and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tegna 20.74% 19.56% 4.14% WideOpenWest N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tegna and WideOpenWest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tegna $1.90 billion 1.24 $273.74 million $1.08 10.15 WideOpenWest $1.19 billion 0.51 $159.50 million $0.69 9.93

Tegna has higher revenue and earnings than WideOpenWest. WideOpenWest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tegna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tegna pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. WideOpenWest does not pay a dividend. Tegna pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Tegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tegna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tegna and WideOpenWest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tegna 1 4 4 0 2.33 WideOpenWest 0 1 4 1 3.00

Tegna presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.70%. WideOpenWest has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.37%. Given WideOpenWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Tegna.

Summary

Tegna beats WideOpenWest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tegna

Tegna Inc. has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content. Its Media segment includes core advertising, including local and national non-political advertising; political advertising during elections; retransmission that represents satellite and cable networks, and telecommunications companies to carry its television signals; digital that includes digital marketing services and advertising on the stations’ Websites, tablet and mobile products, and other services. Its Digital business segment includes G/O Digital and Cofactor.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID and waiting, voicemail, and toll packages. Its business telephony and data services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second on its fiber network, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products; session initiated protocol trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber coaxial cable network. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2017, its networks passed 3,109 thousand homes and businesses and served 777 thousand customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

