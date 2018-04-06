Telaria (TLRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Telaria in a report on Monday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Telaria in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telaria from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.08.

Telaria stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Telaria has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. Telaria had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The company's technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data.

