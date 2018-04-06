Telcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $204,219.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $41.79 million and $204,219.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00680695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00185694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Telcoin’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,480,672,380 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

