Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Price

Media stories about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.4605818471233 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.57. 137,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,661.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $6,752,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 284,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,803,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $1,093,545.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

