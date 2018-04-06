Tellurian (TELL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price fell 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.87. 1,580,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,315,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tellurian from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,786.03, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 50,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,252.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meg Gentle acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,792,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,074,150.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,250 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

