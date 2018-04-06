Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telus (NYSE:TU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “TELUS continues to benefit from massive wireless subscriber gain, increased penetration of smartphones, higher average revenue per unit, accelerating wireless data services and growing wireline fiber optic networks. Buyout of Voxpro expanded TELUS International's U.S. track. Meanwhile, we appreciate TELUS' multi-year dividend growth schemes, since May 2011. Till now, the company has announced 14 dividend hikes. The company has consolidated its foothold in the Internet of Things market and is focusing on its PureFibre network business. However, TELUS continues to face fierce competition in both the wireless and wireline segments. In the wireless segment, it competes against Rogers Communications and Bell Canada. Cable TV operators such as Shaw Communications poses threat on the wireline side. Further, in the past three months, the stock declined 5.3% as against the industry's 3.5% loss. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TU. Bank of America started coverage on Telus in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised Telus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

TU opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. Telus has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20,646.50, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Telus had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Telus will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Telus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telus in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telus during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Telus during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telus during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Telus by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Telus

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

