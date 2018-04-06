Comparing Dillard’s (DDS) & Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) and Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dillard’s and Tempur Sealy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.42 billion 0.37 $221.30 million $4.80 17.25 Tempur Sealy International $2.75 billion 0.90 $151.40 million $3.20 14.28

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Tempur Sealy International. Tempur Sealy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dillard’s and Tempur Sealy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 2 0 1 0 1.67 Tempur Sealy International 0 4 5 0 2.56

Dillard’s currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.18%. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus price target of $62.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.29%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempur Sealy International is more favorable than Dillard’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and Tempur Sealy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 3.45% 8.57% 3.61% Tempur Sealy International 5.54% 348.78% 6.47%

Dividends

Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tempur Sealy International does not pay a dividend. Dillard’s pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dillard’s has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Dillard’s has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Dillard’s on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which features online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 293 Dillard's stores, including 25 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

