Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a GBX 327 ($4.59) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 300 ($4.21) to GBX 325 ($4.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

TEG opened at GBX 252 ($3.54) on Wednesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.50 ($3.85).

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ten-entertainment-groups-teg-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-numis-securities-updated-updated.html.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc is a United Kingdom-based ten-pin bowling operating company, which is focused on the family entertainment market, with Sites that are typically located on mixed-use retail/leisure parks. In addition to the core ten-pin bowling offering, the Company has additional entertainment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.