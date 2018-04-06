Tencent (TCEHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tencent from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $496,446.84, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Tencent has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. The Company operates through three main segments. The VAS segment is mainly involved in provision of online/mobile games, community value-added services and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms.

