Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of THC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 1,858,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,101. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2,421.54, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,000.00. Also, Director George Fredrick Smitherman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $50,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $199,146. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 194,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 182.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the period.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

