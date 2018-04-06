Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 35,070 Shares of Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Tenneco worth $34,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tenneco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tenneco by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim set a $70.00 price target on Tenneco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on Tenneco from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

NYSE TEN opened at $56.70 on Friday. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $2,809.06, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Tenneco had a return on equity of 52.86% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/tenneco-inc-ten-shares-sold-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.