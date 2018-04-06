Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

TNH stock remained flat at $$83.96 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,553.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of -0.03. Terra Nitrogen has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $98.76.

Get Terra Nitrogen alerts:

Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter. Terra Nitrogen had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 41.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Terra Nitrogen by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Terra Nitrogen by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Terra Nitrogen by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terra Nitrogen by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terra Nitrogen in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Terra Nitrogen (NYSE:TNH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/terra-nitrogen-tnh-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Terra Nitrogen Company Profile

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company’s principal products are anhydrous ammonia (ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which it manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Its nitrogen products are used primarily by farmers.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Nitrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Nitrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.