Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,823.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $1,823.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.65 or 0.09207180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026659 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00165431 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.01906920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015307 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002848 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004291 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007954 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,585,230 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.info. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

