Tesco PLC (TSCDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

TSCDY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 230,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,256. Tesco has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $23,346.35, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

