Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vetr raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $342.95 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $305.72 on Monday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,191.14, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total value of $321,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,511.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total value of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,211. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

