Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $16.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.51.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,530.96, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock valued at $204,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,017,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

