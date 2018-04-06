Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr currently has $17.71 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEVA. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.51.

TEVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 7,808,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811,353. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17,236.07, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

