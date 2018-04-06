Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

UBS began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.50 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.75.

TCBI opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4,521.65, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.78. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $102.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,111.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $106,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,919.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

