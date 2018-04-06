Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 15,238 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 191,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 107,271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 114.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4,177.83, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, CFO Scott Matthew Colosi sold 22,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,264,201.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,645 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $67.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

