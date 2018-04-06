Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Texas Roadhouse worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 618,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,177.83, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.24 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Scott Matthew Colosi sold 22,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,201.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $355,569.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,769.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,645. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

