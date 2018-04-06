TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $1,069.45, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 77,945.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Senzar Asset Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 491,678 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,335.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 290,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 164,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 155,535 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

