The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.45 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 469,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,625. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2,109.94, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.41. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

