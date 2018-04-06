SunTrust Banks Analysts Give The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) a $132.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price target on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s FY2020 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. ValuEngine downgraded The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on The Children’s Place and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of The Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.91.

PLCE stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,297.75, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

The Children’s Place announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

