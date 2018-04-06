The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. 2,864,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $188,723.67, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 61.1% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 167,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 126.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

