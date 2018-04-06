The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,387.67, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/the-greenbrier-companies-gbx-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.