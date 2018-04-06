The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $312,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,737,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,277,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

