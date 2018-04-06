Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 7,997.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Global X Funds were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 251,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Funds by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Funds alerts:

Shares of Global X Funds stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Global X Funds has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-262000-position-in-global-x-funds-mlpa-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.