The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in IBM (IBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of IBM worth $157,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IBM by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in IBM by 1,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,143,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in IBM by 9,678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after purchasing an additional 807,553 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

NYSE:IBM opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138,037.00, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $173.47.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

