The Meet Group (MEET) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded The Meet Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on The Meet Group from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ MEET traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Meet Group has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.44, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Meet Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Meet Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Meet Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,092,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,956 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of The Meet Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 104,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Meet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc, offers a portfolio of mobile applications. The Company operates location-based social networks for meeting new people on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets, and on the Web that facilitate interactions among users, and helps users to connect and chat with each other.

