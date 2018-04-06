The Rank Group (RNK) Price Target Cut to GBX 245 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

The Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 265 ($3.72) to GBX 245 ($3.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Rank Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.72) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LON RNK traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 173.40 ($2.43). 426,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 250 ($3.51).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Clive Jennings purchased 56,571 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £128,416.17 ($180,258.52).

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

