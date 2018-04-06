The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.24

Media stories about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.0094046243904 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTI. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

ULTI stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,296. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $257.93. The stock has a market cap of $7,609.40, a PE ratio of 282.85, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director Rick Wilber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $1,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 32,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $7,152,753.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,139 shares in the company, valued at $76,303,819.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

