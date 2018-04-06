TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Stock Price Up 6%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 2,292,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,912,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $1,112.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.36.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 458.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare company engaged in creating and commercializing products for women. The Company is focused on pursuing regulatory approvals and pre-commercialization activities necessary for commercialization of its hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates used in clinical trials are designed to alleviate symptoms of and reduce health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies, including hot flashes, osteoporosis and vaginal discomfort.

