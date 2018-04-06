Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher outperformed its industry in a year's time. Post a promising fourth-quarter show by Thermo Fisher, we are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance with strong growth in the Asia-Pacific and the emerging markets. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives benefited the company’s performance. Thermo Fisher’s FEI acquisition has already started to boost analytical instruments portfolio. Also in 2017, the company deployed $7.8 billion on strategic acquisitions, adding leading biopharma contract development and manufacturing services through Patheon. On the flip side, in the reported quarter, the company’s business segments were impacted by strategic investments and unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.43.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,637. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $226.44. The company has a market cap of $84,101.45, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

