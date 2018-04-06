Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

GOOD stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.92, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.54). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,200 shares of company stock worth $373,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

