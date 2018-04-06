AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded at TheStreet

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AAR to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. AAR has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.12, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that AAR will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $5,260,978.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,547,807.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $212,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,679 shares of company stock worth $7,895,229. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 52.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AAR by 72.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AAR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded at TheStreet” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/thestreet-upgrades-aar-air-to-b-updated-updated.html.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.