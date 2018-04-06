Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

PEGA traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. 37,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,357. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,861.69, a P/E ratio of 282.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.48 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 8,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $534,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $54,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,860 shares of company stock worth $1,434,764. Company insiders own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 58.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 189.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 36.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

