Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Stock Price

News articles about Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Third Point Reinsurance earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.8479529263279 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently commented on TPRE. Bank of America cut their price target on Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

NYSE TPRE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.82, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 17.38%. analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $148.30 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/third-point-reinsurance-tpre-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.