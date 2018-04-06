Orbital ATK (OA) VP Thomas E. Mccabe Sells 1,540 Shares

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of Orbital ATK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $202,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Mccabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of Orbital ATK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $32,857.52.

Shares of OA stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. Orbital ATK has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $7,684.25, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Orbital ATK will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital ATK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. FIG Partners raised Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Orbital ATK by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

