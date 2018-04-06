Thomas J. Herzfeld Buys 5,000 Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (CUBA) Stock

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.09. 4,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,248. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 167,919 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 488,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 181,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including the United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country or that have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country (collectively, Caribbean Basin Companies).

