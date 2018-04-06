Thomas J. Shaw Buys 18,700 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) insider Thomas J. Shaw bought 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $16,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $0.88 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Retractable Technologies worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/thomas-j-shaw-buys-18700-shares-of-retractable-technologies-inc-rvp-stock.html.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.