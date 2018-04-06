TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $64.44 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $6,166.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

