TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in Arch Coal (ARCH)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Arch Coal worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

