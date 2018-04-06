TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 383,610 Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 383,610 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Universal Health Services worth $53,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 79,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $137.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

UHS stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,127.39, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $128.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

