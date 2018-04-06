TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of CCMP opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $2,729.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $115.94.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 19,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $1,971,831.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,505.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $113,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,135.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,782. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

