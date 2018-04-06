TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $51.25 Million Position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,017 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of HCP worth $51,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,053,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10,773.73, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HCP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other HCP news, insider Kendall K. Young acquired 14,000 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

