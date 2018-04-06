TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 49,613 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,613 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Glacier Bancorp worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director James M. English sold 5,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $205,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBCI opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,240.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.88%. equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of January 26, 2018, it provided banking services from 146 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

