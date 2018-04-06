Tiaa Fsb Has $37.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. TIAA FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the second quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total transaction of $3,975,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $934,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $39,900.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,024.01. 198,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,949. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $817.02 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $712,249.88, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,089.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

